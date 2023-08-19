G20 health ministers unveil initiative on digital health1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 05:41 PM IST
Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya underscored the pivotal role of digital health advancements in the quest for comprehensive health access for all
New Delhi: In a significant decision at the G20 Health Ministers' summit, nations have collectively launched the "Global Initiative on Digital Health (GIDH)." This move underlines the growing recognition and commitment to the amalgamation of digital health strategies on a worldwide spectrum.