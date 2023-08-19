G20 health ministers unveil initiative on digital health

New Delhi: In a significant decision at the G20 Health Ministers' summit, nations have collectively launched the "Global Initiative on Digital Health (GIDH)." This move underlines the growing recognition and commitment to the amalgamation of digital health strategies on a worldwide spectrum. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya underscored the pivotal role of digital health advancements in the quest for comprehensive health access for all.

While Mandaviya acknowledged the rapid global surge in digital health tools, he also stressed the hazards of a disjointed strategy that could overwhelm healthcare professionals and hinder system compatibility. With India at the helm of the G20 presidency, the nation's strides in shaping a cohesive national digital health framework, emphasizing smooth integration and efficacy, became the cornerstone for launching the GIDH.

The GIDH aims to consolidate efforts and investments in the digital health sector, creating a comprehensive digital health ecosystem. Mandaviya praised the cooperation of G20 countries, invited nations, international organizations, and stakeholders in recognizing the need for such a common framework.

Highlighting India's contributions, the minister mentioned India's leadership in the Digital Health resolution at the 71st World Health Assembly in 2018 and its chairmanship of the Global Digital Health Partnership. He emphasized that digital health is a critical enabler of national policies.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), expressed support for the GIDH. He stressed that this initiative would foster equity in healthcare by integrating best practices and advanced technologies like AI, all while upholding ethical standards.

Tedros highlighted the transformative power of digital health technologies, particularly during the covid pandemic, where telemedicine and AI played pivotal roles in maintaining healthcare services.

The GIDH, managed by the WHO, will focus on four foundational pillars: aligning efforts with the Global Strategy on Digital Health 2020–2025, offering quality-assured technical assistance for standards-based and interoperable systems, facilitating the use of digital transformation tools, and ensuring mutual accountability.

The launch of the GIDH also coincided with the release of the World Bank's flagship report on "Digital in Health – Unlocking Value for Everyone." This report provides practical guidance for countries, regardless of their digital maturity or fiscal constraints, to kickstart digital health implementation.