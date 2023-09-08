G20 Health Track to highlight 3 key areas1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 12:44 AM IST
Health emergency preparedness, digital health innovation and stronger cooperation in the pharmaceuticals will be top priorities at the G20 Health Track
Health emergency preparedness, digital health innovation and stronger cooperation in the pharmaceuticals will be top priorities at the G20 Health Track in New Delhi this week, a government official aware of the matter said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message