G20 Health Track to highlight 3 key areas
Health emergency preparedness, digital health innovation and stronger cooperation in the pharmaceuticals will be top priorities at the G20 Health Track in New Delhi this week, a government official aware of the matter said.

“The three key priorities of the G20 Health Track includes health emergencies prevention, preparedness and response with a focus on anti-microbial resistance and One Health framework; strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceuticals sector with a focus on access and availability to safe, effective, quality and affordable medical countermeasures; and digital health innovations to aid universal health coverage and improve healthcare service delivery," the official said on condition of anonymity.

“There is a need to work on these measures to strengthen global collaboration for ensuring accessibility and availability of affordable healthcare to the citizen," said the official, adding that G20 is the platform for such discussions.

However, this was already discussed during the G20 health ministers’ meeting held in Gandhinagar last month. Discussions were also held on its sidelines for promoting traditional medicine and eliminating tuberculosis from the South-East Asia region.

Queries sent to the health ministry remained unanswered.

G20 nations are also committed to prioritizing climate-resilient health systems development, building sustainable and low carbon and greenhouse gas emissions, and healthcare supply chains that deliver high-quality healthcare, mobilize resources for resilient, low-carbon sustainable health systems and facilitate collaboration.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanka Sharma
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 12:44 AM IST
