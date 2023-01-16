G20 Health Working Group meet under India’s presidency to be held during 18-20 Jan

New Delhi: The first Health Working Group meeting under India’s G20 Presidency will be held from 18 to 20 January at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.
India assumed presidency of the G20 on 1 December 2022. The country is currently part of the G20 troika comprising Indonesia, India, and Brazil.
The health track of the G20 India Presidency will comprise four Health Working Group (HWG) Meetings and one Health Ministerial Meeting (HMM).
The meetings are scheduled to be held in different locations across the country including Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Goa, Hyderabad (Telangana) and Gandhinagar (Gujarat), highlighting the Prime Minister’s call to action to showcase India’s rich and diverse cultures, the Health Ministry said.
India plans to host a side event along with each HWG meeting to enrich, supplement and support G20 discussions. These include side events on medical value travel and digital health; a workshop on collaborative research on drugs, diagnostics and vaccines; and a co-branded event on global centre for traditional medicine.
The event on Medical Value Travel will be held on the sidelines of the first meeting of HWG at Thiruvananthapuram from 18 to 20 January, it added.
As chair of the G20 Presidency, India aims to continue and consolidate health priorities and key takeaways from previous presidencies while highlighting critical areas that require strengthening.
India also aims to achieve convergence in discussions across various multilateral fora engaged in health cooperation and work towards integrated action, the ministry said.
