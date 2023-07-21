‘Globally, mobile workforce is going to be a reality in future’: PM Modi at G20 Labour and Employment Ministers' meeting1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi emphasized the need to skill the workforce in advanced technologies and processes at the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting.
At the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the mobile workforce is going to be a reality in future globally and we all need to skill our workforce in the use of advanced technologies and processes.
As reported by ANI, “We all need to skill our workforce in the use of advanced technologies and processes. Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling are the mantras for the future workforce. In India, our Skill India Mission is a campaign to connect with this reality."
Earlier on July 19, the fourth Employment Working Group (EWG) meeting will focus on finalising the Ministerial Declaration and outcome documents, ANI reported.
In this, the efforts of all three meetings will be consolidated in this meeting. The EWG delegate's deliberations will end at the G20 Labour and Ministers' Meeting (LEM), where they will gather to discuss and adopt these results.
(With inputs from ANI)