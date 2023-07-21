At the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the mobile workforce is going to be a reality in future globally and we all need to skill our workforce in the use of advanced technologies and processes.

Modi informed that its fortunate that this meeting is happening in a country that has had the experience of creating a large number of technology jobs during the last such technology-led transformation. "Globally, mobile workforce is going to be a reality in the future. Therefore, it is now time to globalise the development and sharing of skills in the true sense. The G20 must play a leading role in this. I commend your efforts to initiate the international referencing of occupations by skills and qualifications requirements," said PM Modi. Also Read: PM Modi condemns sexual atrocities in Manipur, says ‘what happened can never be forgiven, guilty will not be spared’ PM Modi stressed on the work done by frontline health and other workers in India during COVID and said that this showed their skills and dedication. “It also reflected our culture of service and compassion. Indeed, India has the potential to become one of the largest providers of skilled workforce for the world," Modi added.

As reported by ANI, “We all need to skill our workforce in the use of advanced technologies and processes. Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling are the mantras for the future workforce. In India, our Skill India Mission is a campaign to connect with this reality."

Earlier on July 19, the fourth Employment Working Group (EWG) meeting will focus on finalising the Ministerial Declaration and outcome documents, ANI reported.

In this, the efforts of all three meetings will be consolidated in this meeting. The EWG delegate's deliberations will end at the G20 Labour and Ministers' Meeting (LEM), where they will gather to discuss and adopt these results.

(With inputs from ANI)