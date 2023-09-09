Hello User
G20 leaders adopt green development pact

G20 leaders adopt green development pact

1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 11:27 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant explained that the green development pact was achieved with the support of every nation.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant addresses the media during a press conference on G20 Leaders' Summit, at International Media Centre in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta)

New Delhi: G20 leaders on Saturday adopted a green development pact to accelerate the steps needed to tackle the challenges of environment and climate change.

"Recognising that the prosperity and well-being of present and future generations depends on our current development and other policy choices and actions, we resolve to pursue environmentally sustainable and inclusive economic growth and development in an integrated, holistic and balanced manner," said the leaders' declaration adopted on the first day of the G20 leaders' summit in the capital.

"Mindful of our leadership role, we reaffirm our steadfast commitments, in pursuit of the objective of UN framework convention on climate change (UNFCCC), to tackle climate change," the leaders' declaration said.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant explained that the green development pact was achieved with the support of every nation.

"When we started India's presidency, the Prime Minister said that India's presidency must be inclusive, decisive, ambitious and action oriented. The New Delhi leaders' declaration has 83 paras in all. All 83 paras has 100% consensus across all countries. There are eight paras on geopolitical issues entitled, 'planet, people, peace and prosperity.' All those paras have 100% acceptance. All countries have unanimously supported the New Delhi declaration," Kant said adding that the declaration does not have any foot note.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
Updated: 09 Sep 2023, 11:27 PM IST
