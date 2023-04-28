Third G20 tourism meet to be held in Srinagar on May 221 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 07:20 AM IST
The stage is being prepared for the first-of its-kind international event -- G20 tourism working group meeting under India's presidency in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, on May 24-26.
Former State Representative and Senate candidate for 2024, Robert Lancia has expressed his excitement at being invited to the G20 conference to be held in Srinagar on May 22. He released a video message about the G20 conference that is scheduled to take place in Srinagar.
