G20 leaders’ summit will focus on six critical goals

New Delhi: The draft of the leaders’ declaration to be presented at the G20 heads of state meeting in September in New Delhi has been formulated at the three-day gathering of G20 Sherpas, that concluded on Sunday in Hampi, Karnataka, according to an official statement.

Over 120 delegates representing G20 members, international organizations, and other nations collaborated in crafting the ‘Leaders Declaration,’ with Indian G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant charing the meeting.

Intensive negotiations over the three days were aimed at fostering transformative initiative on six critical issues, including sustainable development goals, green development, multilateral development bank reforms, digital public infrastructure and gender equality, the statement said. “During these three days, Sherpas and heads of delegations collaboratively worked on the draft of ‘leaders declaration’, which reflects a collective resolve of G20 nations to drive progress on critical global issues, and commitment to prioritise sustainable development and tackle pressing challenges."

“The meeting saw record participation, all engaged in effective and constructive talks," Kant said.

The draft text covers six priorities and incorporates the outcomes from the various working groups, the statement said.

By ensuring an emphasis on developmental goals, the Indian Presidency intends to preserve G20’s identity and ethos as a development forum that bring together developed and emerging economies on a common platform, the statement said. The sessions witnessed active engagement of members and invited countries and international organisations in drafting an inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration to be endorsed at the Summit in September 2023, the statement said.

Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, in a move towards inclusivity, the Indian Presidency proposed the African Union’s membership to the G20, the statement said. The African Union, comprising of 55 nations, if admitted, would further amplify the voices from emerging countries and the global south in G20 forum, it said.

India also held productive bilateral discussions with several delegations over the course of three days, it said.

G20 representatives affirmed their commitment to continue to work together to address the global challenges, with a focus on development and growth, climate change and lifestyles for sustainable development. The next Sherpa meeting is scheduled in early September, followed by the Leaders’ Summit.