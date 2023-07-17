G20 leaders’ summit will focus on six critical goals

The draft of the leaders' declaration for the G20 heads of state meeting in New Delhi has been formulated at the three-day gathering of G20 Sherpas in Karnataka. Over 120 delegates collaborated on the declaration, which covers six priorities including sustainable development and gender equality. The meeting saw record participation and productive bilateral discussions, and the Indian Presidency proposed the African Union's membership to the G20. The next Sherpa meeting is scheduled for early September, followed by the Leaders' Summit.

