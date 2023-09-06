External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken on the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending the G20 summit . Calling it a usual scenario, Jaishankar said there have been several occasions when top heads of a country have skipped the G20 meeting . But that country and its position is reflected by whoever is the representative on that occasion.

In an interview with ANI news agency, Jaishankar stated, "...I think, at different points of time in G20 there have been some Presidents or PMs who, for whatever reason, have chosen not to come themselves. But that country and its position is reflected by whoever is the representative on that occasion...I think everybody is coming with a great deal of seriousness...".

Premier Li Qiang will lead China's delegation at a G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend. This will be the first time that a Chinese president has missed a leaders' summit since the first edition was held in 2008, though in 2020 and 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Xi attended virtually.

On the other hand, the Russian president is skipping the G20 Summit because of the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for him over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Russia will also be represented by its foreign minister.

The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

India has invited Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and UAE as guest countries for the mega event.

Most of the leaders have confirmed their presence which includes, US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

At the end of the summit, a declaration will be adopted stating the Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

India holds the Presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union. The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.ll the