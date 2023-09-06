G20 meet 2023: Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping skip Summit; Jaishankar confident of serious participation2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST
G20 Summit updates: Jaishankar says absence of Putin and Xi Jinping at G20 Summit is usual scenario, country's position reflected by representatives.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken on the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending the G20 summit. Calling it a usual scenario, Jaishankar said there have been several occasions when top heads of a country have skipped the G20 meeting. But that country and its position is reflected by whoever is the representative on that occasion.