01 Mar 2023, 11:14 AM IST
EAM welcomes Dhoihir Dhoulkamal FM of Comoros and Chair of African Union at the G20 FMM
EAM S Jaishankar welcomed Foreign Minister of Comoros and Chair of African Union Dhoihir Dhoulkamal at the G20 Foreign Ministers meet.
In a tweet, the external affairs minister wrote, “Glad to welcome Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, FM of Comoros and Chair of African Union at the #G20FMM. Reiterated our steadfast support to our maritime neighbour, guided by our SAGAR policy. Assured him that India’s G20 Presidency will prioritize the voice of the Global South."
01 Mar 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Traffic disruptions likely in parts of Delhi due to G20 Foreign ministers meet
Traffic is likely to be affected in parts of the national capital in view of the arrival of diplomats and foreign ministers to attend the G20 meeting. Foreign ministers of G20 countries will meet in the national capital on March 1 and 2 to deliberate on pressing global challenges.
Commuters took to Twitter to complain about the traffic situation on Dwarka to Gurgaon road, near Delhi Cantonment railway station, from Rajouri Garden to Punjabi Bagh, Rohini underpass, etc. There were also reports of traffic disruption at Madhuban Chowk in northwest Delhi and from Dwarka Sector 6-7 red light to Sector-1 red light, as reported by PTI.
01 Mar 2023, 10:59 AM IST
EAM held bilateral meeting with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly
EAM Dr S Jaishankar on 1 March held a bilateral meeting with UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly. In a tweet, he wrote, "Reviewed the progress in our relationship since our last discussion. Noted in particular the commencement of the Young Professional Scheme."
01 Mar 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived in India to participate in G20 Foreign Ministers Meet and Raisina Dialogue
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived in India to participate in G20 Foreign Ministers Meet and Raisina Dialogue. Before her visit, Wong, in a statement, said, "This week I will travel to Malaysia and India to advance Australia's bilateral relationships and promote Australia's interests in a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region." In the press release, Wong stated, "This will be my first visit to India as Foreign Minister, and I look forward to meeting my counterparts at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi."
She said, "While in New Delhi, I will also attend the 2023 Raisina Dialogue, India's premier forum for addressing the most challenging issues facing our regional and global community", adding, "This year is an important milestone in Australia's bilateral relationship with India, with many high-level Ministerial visits between our two countries."
Meanwhile, Raisina Dialogue is all set to take place from March 2-4, 2023 at the Taj Palace Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi.
01 Mar 2023, 10:22 AM IST
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi gives a sneak peak of the preparation of G20 Foreign Ministers Meet
Giving a sneak peak of the event, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared a video of the preparation of G20 Foreign Ministers Meet.
01 Mar 2023, 10:08 AM IST
G20 Foreign Ministers Meet; What's on agenda
The foreign ministers are also likely to discuss ways to deal with falling economic growth, increasing inflation, lower demands for goods and services as well as increasing prices of food, fuel and fertilisers.
The Russian Foreign Ministry had said that Lavrov and India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will touch on a number of regional topics, including "developments in Ukraine" during Lavrov's visit to India for the G20.
Ahead of the meet, EAM Jaishankar also held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from Brazil, Turkiye and Mauritius with a focus on the agenda of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting and the Ukraine conflict.
An Indian foreign ministry official who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Reuters that India does not want Ukraine to dominate the event, but it will be top of the agenda. It is New Delhi's "intention to continue playing the voice of the Global South and raising issues pertinent to the region," the official added.
Antony Blinken will highlight US efforts to address food and energy security issues affecting developing nations. The U.S. top diplomat also will "underscore the damage that Russia's war of aggression has caused" and encourage other nations to redouble calls for Russia to end the war, Toloui told reporters ahead of Blinken's travel to the meeting.
01 Mar 2023, 09:47 AM IST
Deputy Foreign Minister Kenji Yamada to represent Japan at G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting
Deputy Foreign Minister Kenji Yamada is scheduled to visit New Delhi, India, to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting from March 1 to 3, read Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.
"At this meeting, we will take our position and efforts as Japan, the G7 presidency, on important issues in the current international situation, such as multilateralism, food and energy security, and development cooperation, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues," said Kenji. The development comes after Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi skipped G20 meeting due to a scheduling conflict with a Diet (Japan's parliament) session.
01 Mar 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Who are attending G20 Foreign Minister meet in Delhi
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, France's Catherine Colonna, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Germany's Annalena Baerbock and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly are among those attending the India-hosted meeting.
European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajan, Australia's Penny Wong, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Indonesia's Retno Marsudi and Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero are also among those attending the G20 foreign ministers' meeting.
01 Mar 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in India for G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday arrived in India for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (G20 FMM). Lavrov will also attend Raisina Dialogue 2023. Besides Lavrov, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DSA) Under Secretary General Li Junhua also arrived in India for the G20 FMM.
"Welcome to India! FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia @mfa_russia and @UNDESA Under Secretary General Li Junhua arrive in New Delhi for #G20FMM. FM Lavrov will also attend #Raisina2023," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Tuesday.