G20 meet on financial inclusion to kick off in Mumbai today

New Delhi: A three-day G20 meet on financial inclusion will be held in Mumbai starting Thursday, an official statement said on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fourth G20 global partnership for financial inclusion (GPFI) will bring together over 50 delegates from G20 member countries, special invitee countries and international organisations, the statement said. The meeting will involve discussions on ongoing work of the financial inclusion agenda under G20 India Presidency in areas of digital financial inclusion and SME finance.