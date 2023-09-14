Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  G20 meet on financial inclusion to kick off in Mumbai today

G20 meet on financial inclusion to kick off in Mumbai today

1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 09:26 AM IST

  • The meeting will involve discussions on ongoing work of the financial inclusion agenda under G20 India Presidency in areas of digital financial inclusion and SME finance

.The fourth G20 global partnership for financial inclusion will bring together over 50 delegates from G20 member countries, special invitee countries and international organisations

New Delhi: A three-day G20 meet on financial inclusion will be held in Mumbai starting Thursday, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The fourth G20 global partnership for financial inclusion (GPFI) will bring together over 50 delegates from G20 member countries, special invitee countries and international organisations, the statement said. The meeting will involve discussions on ongoing work of the financial inclusion agenda under G20 India Presidency in areas of digital financial inclusion and SME finance.

Ahead of the meeting, a symposium on digital public infrastructure for energizing MSMEs will be held on September 14. A Symposium on 'advancing financial inclusion through digital public infrastructure: empowering consumers through digital and financial literacy and consumer protection" will be held on September 16.

14 Sep 2023, 09:26 AM IST
