G20 meet to discuss global taxation

The meeting to be co-chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will see participation by over 70 delegations including heads of international organizations.The meeting will cover issues such as strengthening multilateral development banks to address global challenges, financing for resilient, inclusive and sustainable ‘cities of tomorrow’, leveraging digital public infrastructure for advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains. The sessions will also cover issues related to global economy and taxation.