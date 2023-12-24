G20 meet was defining event of 2023 for India in many ways
New Delhi cultivated this constituency of countries as a key support for its ambitions of global leadership
New Delhi: On the first of December, the presidency of the G20 passed quietly from India to Brazil. It marked the close of India’s busiest year diplomatically in recent memory. New Delhi will see much to look back at with some satisfaction—an undeniably successful G20 summit, a stronger partnership with the US and a sharper focus on the Global South. But 2023 also saw setbacks. Allegations of Indian involvement in plots to assassinate pro-Khalistan figures in the US and Canada raised tensions with important nations and uncomfortable questions for New Delhi. India’s border crisis with China continues while Beijing strengthens its presence in India’s backyard.