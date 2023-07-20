G20 member nations agree to India's proposal to double rate of improvement in energy efficiency by 20302 min read 20 Jul 2023, 11:44 PM IST
An important outcome of the discussions was agreement on enabling access to low-cost financing of energy transition projects in India.
New Delhi: G20 member nations meeting for the final Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting on Thursday agreed to India's voluntary action plan which includes a proposal to double the rate of improvement in energy efficiency by 2030, Pankaj Agarwal, ETWG chair and secretary of the Union ministry of power told reporters in a briefing.
