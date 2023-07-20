"There was also significant convergence on hydrogen related issues in our discussions. The working group took note of the Green Hydrogen Innovation Centre proposed by India and the Global Biofuels Alliance which is proposed to be launched by India - it is the way to reduce ultimate emissions. The power ministry said G20 member nations agreed that technological gaps like carbon capture, utilization and storage, biofuels, small and modular reactors, and hydrogen are important to address in India and the member nation's energy transition goals.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}