G20 members disagree on WTO's 'consensus-driven approach'

NEW DELHI: Members of the G20 grouping for the first time disagreed that the consensus-based decision making approach, which is considered the founding principle of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), is core to the multilateral trading system.

This could have far-reaching consequences as India has always supported a consensus-driven approach at WTO and has often been able to stall key multilateral trade deals citing that they go against the interests of poor and developing economies. Under the present WTO principles, even one member can stall decision on a fresh multilateral rule.

In the just concluded G-20 virtual meeting of trade ministers on Tuesday, the host Saudi Arabia in its chair’s summary said all members agreed on eight core principles of WTO such as rule of law, transparency, non-discrimination, inclusiveness, fair competition, market openness, resistance to protectionism and reciprocal and mutually advantageous arrangements, acknowledging that agreements provide for differential and more favourable treatment for developing economies, including special attention to the particular situation of least developed countries.

“Members noted the practice of consensus-based decision making in the WTO, expressly carried over from the GATT (General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade) in the Marrakesh Agreement. Some members consider this practice to be a principle of the WTO," the chair’s summary said, signaling that only a few members like India uphold the principle of consensus-based decision making while the majority of the 20 member grouping oppose it.

Another WTO principle dear to India—special and differential treatment—was also supported only by a few G20 members. “Some members stressed that ‘special and differential treatment’ is a principle that is integral to and underpins the WTO and that should be preserved. Many members, highlighting that WTO rules contribute to economic growth and development, expressed the view that S&DT is a tool to facilitate the achievement of WTO objectives and should be applied on the basis of demonstrable needs," the statement said.

There is also no agreement on issues like sustainability and market-oriented policies among G20 members with “most" supporting the ideas. India is expected to have opposed these principles as it has long believed that issues like sustainability should be kept out of the remit of WTO. It also has maintained that policy making at the WTO should be “development-oriented" rather than “market-oriented".

The G20 chair’s summary also noted that while “all" members reaffirmed the importance of multilateral approaches to negotiations, “most" members suggested using the flexibility of “open plurilateral" negotiations provided by the WTO framework by members who were ready to move ahead on particular issues. “Other members recalled existing rules on negotiations and decision making in the WTO and emphasized that new rules be adopted by consensus," it added.

In his intervention at the G20 meeting on Tuesday, India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal said the country believes that the multilateral trading system must be fair, transparent and balanced.

“Reforms must preserve core values and fundamental principles like non-discrimination, inclusiveness, recognition of including Special and Differential treatment, and consensus based decision making. India is supportive of the Riyadh Initiative which seeks to provide support to this reform process," he said.

"However, we must recognise that WTO is a member led organization, and the G-20 must not seem to be intrusive and driving the agenda for the multilateral trading system. Rather, our priority should be to correct the asymmetry and imbalance in the existing trading system," he added.

