From ancient traditions to latest technology, India has something for everyone, he said adding, "A solution that succeeds in India can be easily applied anywhere in the world"

Public participation is key factor in success of health initiatives: PM Modi On Friday, during his virtual address at the G20 Health Ministers Meeting in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, PM Modi said highlighted the importance of public participation for the success of health initiatives. He stressed that it is one of the main reasons for the success of India's leprosy eradication campaign.

He said, "Public participation is a key factor in the success of health initiatives. It was one of the main reasons for the success of our leprosy eradication campaign. Our ambitious programme on TB elimination also encourages public participation. We have called upon the people of the country to become ''Friends for eradication of TB''. Under this, nearly 1 million patients have been adopted by citizens. Now, we are on our way to achieve TB elimination well ahead of the global target of 2030."

PM Modi stressed that digital solutions and innovations are useful means to make efforts "equitable and inclusive." He stated that India's national platform, e-Sanjeevani, has facilitated 140 million telehealth consultations to date. He noted that India's COWIN platform has facilitated the largest vaccination drive in human history.