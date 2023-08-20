New Delhi: Finance and health ministers of G20 nations have agreed to continuously strengthen global health architecture for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response (PPR) through enhanced collaboration between their finance and health ministries, India's finance ministry said in a statement after the joint finance and health ministers’ meeting on August 19. "Ministers welcomed the multi-year work plan of the task force, approved under the Indian presidency," it added.

"Ministers welcomed the reports developed by the task force under the Indian Presidency, since these reports not only help members deepen their understanding of how future pandemics can impact the economy but also brought out the gaps in existing pandemic response institutional/funding arrangements," the ministry said.

India hosted the G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers Meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on 19 August. The opening remarks were delivered by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The finance and health ministers of several G20 nations attended the event. Tedros Ghebreyesus, director general of WHO, provided an update on global health since the pandemic.

"Some of the views expressed by countries in the discussions were those that are suggestive of future course for the task force, including but not limited to development of an operational playbook to ensure swift and adequate pandemic response financing; development of pandemic stress tests; and strengthening the supportive role of the task force to WHO in global health architecture while duly considering country specific circumstances," the ministry said.

"Ministers welcomed the conclusion of the first call for proposals of the pandemic fund and stated they look forward to the second call for proposals by the end of 2023," it added.