G20 ministers agree to strengthen global health architecture1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 05:38 PM IST
India hosted the G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers’ Meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on 19 August
New Delhi: Finance and health ministers of G20 nations have agreed to continuously strengthen global health architecture for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response (PPR) through enhanced collaboration between their finance and health ministries, India's finance ministry said in a statement after the joint finance and health ministers’ meeting on August 19. "Ministers welcomed the multi-year work plan of the task force, approved under the Indian presidency," it added.