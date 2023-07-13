G20 ministers to discuss crypto-regulation, international tax, development bank finances1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 12:53 AM IST
Economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth said that the G20 finance and central bank governors will be presented the first volume of the report of an independent committee set up by the G20 to strengthen multilateral development institutions
New Delhi: G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will be presented a global framework for regulation and supervision of crypto assets as part of policy dialogue that will take place in Gujarat later this month, department of economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×