comScore
Business News/ News / India/  G20 ministers to discuss crypto-regulation, international tax, development bank finances
Back

New Delhi: G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will be presented a global framework for regulation and supervision of crypto assets as part of policy dialogue that will take place in Gujarat later this month, department of economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth said.

In a recorded video message shared by the finance ministry, Seth said that the G20 finance and central bank governors will also be presented the first volume of the report of an independent committee set up by the G20 to strengthen multilateral development institutions. This panel is co-chaired by N.K. Singh and former US treasury secretary Lawrence Summers.

The panel's recommendations are meant to optimise the balance sheet strength of multilateral development banks and to step up their lending capacity in a big way. The panel is mandated to make recommendations on reforming these institutions in terms of vision, funding requirements, modalities of funding and better coherence in their working.

The G20 finance and central bank governors and the finance and central bank deputies meeting is taking place in Gandhinagar from 14-18 July under the Indian presidency.

One of the deliverables to be presented is "a guidance note on a globally coordinated framework for regulation and supervision of crypto assets," said Seth.

Progress on debt treatment for countries facing debt vulnerabilities, recommendations for advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains using digital public infrastructure and principles for financing cities of tomorrow are among the other deliverables to be presented, the official said.

The ministers and central bank governors are also expected to discuss global economy and global health, sustainable finance and infrastructure, international financial infrastructure and international taxation and financial sector issues and financial inclusion, the official said. 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 12:53 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout