India’s G20 Secretariat and the United Nations India office held a day-long ‘Model G-20 Meeting’ on Friday at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi.

“The meeting is the first official Model G20 event. It was a stimulation exercise of a G20 meeting where school students essayed the roles of delegates of G20, guest countries and international organizations," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Eight schools from Delhi/NCR, British School, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sector 8 R.K Puram, Lycee Francais International de Delhi, Modern School Barakhamba Road, Pathways World School Gurugram, Russian Embassy School, Ryan International School Vasant Kunj and Springdales School Dhaula Kuan participated in the meeting.

Over 60 high school students, representing 12 nationalities including 10 G20 countries participated in the meeting.

“During the meeting, the students deliberated on the theme ‘Youth for LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)’. They discussed and exchanged views on the role of global youth in making LiFE initiative a mass movement for Climate Action," the ministry added.

The theme for the Model G20 event - ‘Youth for LiFE’ was identified keeping in mind the critical role which the global youth, being the agents of change, could play in Climate Action through the LiFE initiative.

The meeting was jointly inaugurated by India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and United Nations India Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp.

Addressing the students, Kant stressed on the leading role that the youth could play in Climate Action through Mission LiFE. He welcomed the initiative of international students coming together for a “Model G20 Meeting" and deliberating on critical issues such as combating climate change and the role of youth therein.

Reflecting on the importance of multilateralism, Sharp said that the only way to solve common problems is through common solutions – overcoming differences and coming together. “India was uniquely positioned to bring other countries across divides together during its G20 Presidency."

The participating students, following intense rounds of negotiations throughout the day, concluded the meeting by adopting an outcome document titled, “Guiding Principles for Youth-led Mission LiFE".

The outcome document was handed over to the Chair of the G20’s Youth Engagement Group (Youth 20 or Y20) for consideration at their official Y20 meeting.