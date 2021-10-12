G20: Modi urges international community to ensure radical ideology doesn’t spread from Afghanistan to its neighbourhood

“The Prime Minister also underlined the need to ensure that Afghan territory does not become a source of radicalization and terrorism, regionally or globally. He emphasized on the need to enhance our joint fight against the nexus of radicalization, terrorism and the smuggling of drugs and arms in the region," the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.“In order to preserve the socio-economic gains of the last 20 years and to restrict the spread of radical ideology, the Prime Minister called for an inclusive administration in Afghanistan, which includes women and minorities," the statement said.