G20 nations not on track to meet climate goals, says report

"The Climate Action Tracker rates India’s climate policies and action as in line with 2°C warming when compared to its ‘fair-share’ contribution to climate action, but not the whole NDC. Its current target would increase emissions to 146-152% above 2005 levels, or approximately 4,802-4,686 MtCO2e (metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent), by 2030. To keep below the 1.5 ̊C temperature limit, analysis by the 1.5 ̊C National Pathway Explorer shows that India’s 2030 emissions would need to be around 1,603 MtCO2e (or 16% below 2005 levels), leaving an ambition gap of 3,199 MtCO2e. Closing the ambition gap for India will require financial support," the report saidIndia has been urging developed countries to provide funds and technology to enable developing countries curb emissions. Asia’s third largest economy is seen as the third-largest emitter of carbon dioxide, behind China, the world’s largest emitter, and the US.