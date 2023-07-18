G20 organisers send defamation notice to painter Mario Miranda's art gallery, demand ₹25 crore2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 07:40 PM IST
The development came as Mario Miranda's gallery accused the private agency of using Mario's artwork for the promotion of G20 events
India is set to host the G20 Leaders summit in September, but before that, the excitement around the event is marred by legal trouble as a private agency that managed G20 events in Goa sent a defamation notice to the art gallery of painter Mario Miranda. The agency Sean AdEvent has demanded ₹25 crore from the art gallery for reputational damage.
