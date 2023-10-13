G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit: Canada missing from the event; Trudeau-Nijjar fallout the reason?
PM Modi to inaugurate 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Delhi. Canada missing from P20 and Parliamentary Forum program.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in the national capital today, October 13, Friday. Notably, Canada is missing from the P20 and Parliamentary Forum program list.
The summit is being hosted by the Parliament of India under the broader framework of India's G20 Presidency. The theme of the 9th P20 Summit is 'Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future.'
Prime Minister's Office said that the event will be attended by Speakers of Parliaments of G20 members and invitee countries.
The P20 Summit will focus on the following four subjects - Transformation in People's Lives through Public Digital Platforms; Women-led development; Accelerating SDGs; and Sustainable Energy Transition.
