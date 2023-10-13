PM Modi to inaugurate 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Delhi. Canada missing from P20 and Parliamentary Forum program.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in the national capital today, October 13, Friday. Notably, Canada is missing from the P20 and Parliamentary Forum program list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This came amid the ongoing tensions between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has asked Canada to withdraw the diplomats after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of Indian agents in the Nijjar killing.

However, the claim has been vehemently rejected by India. Hardeep Singh Nijjar was an equivocal supporter of Khalistan. He was shot dead by two masked gunmen. He was designated as a terrorist in 2020. According to media reports, India asked Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PTI sources reported that the two nations are holding talks over India's demand to reduce the number of Canadian diplomatic staff in the country. India has demanded parity in mutual diplomatic presence. It is learned that Canada has rejected the argument.

Speakers and heads of delegations of Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, European Parliament, Italy, South Africa, Russia, Turkiye, Nigeria, Australia, Brazil, UAE, Singapore, Japan, Egypt, and Bangladesh will be present at the event.

The summit is being hosted by the Parliament of India under the broader framework of India's G20 Presidency. The theme of the 9th P20 Summit is 'Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future.' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister's Office said that the event will be attended by Speakers of Parliaments of G20 members and invitee countries.

The P20 Summit will focus on the following four subjects - Transformation in People's Lives through Public Digital Platforms; Women-led development; Accelerating SDGs; and Sustainable Energy Transition.

