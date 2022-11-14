Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have several bilateral interactions with world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia and brief them on India's evolving G20 priorities, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Sunday ahead of PM Modi's trip to Bali.
PM Modi is travelling to the Indonesian city on Monday on a three-day visit to participate in the summit which is also set to be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.
Secretary Kwatra said that PM Modi will review key elements of bilateral engagement with these world leaders on the margins of the Bali summit while addressing a special media briefing on Sunday.
Kwatra said PM Modi will participate in three key sessions -- food and energy security, digital transformation and health -- at the G20 summit and that he and other leaders will deliberate extensively on key issues of contemporary relevance, including the state of the global economy, issues relating to energy, environment, agriculture, health and digital transformation.
The foreign secretary said the summit is particularly special for India as it will hold the presidency of the grouping from December 1 for a one-year period, and the presidency handover will take place during the summit in Bali.
"India as the next chair would endeavour to provide a greater voice to issues of interest to the global South and steer the G20 agenda in a representative and balanced manner," Kwatra said.
"On the sidelines of the Bali summit, Prime Minister Modi would have several bilateral interactions with the G20 leaders to brief them of course on India's evolving G20 priorities as also to review key elements of bilateral engagement with these world leaders," he said.
The Foreign Secretary said India's G20 Presidency hopes to provide new strength, direction and perspective to G20 discussions on diverse subjects, including green development, lifestyle for environment, digital transformation, inclusive and resilient growth, and women-led development.
More importantly, he said India intends to give a greater voice to the global south in issues of international economic cooperation as also on the need for reformed 21st-century institutions.
Prime Minister's upcoming visit to Bali starts today.
"As you all know G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, and it plays a crucial role in shaping and strengthening the global architecture and governance on all major international economic and developmental issues," Kwatra said.
The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world's population.
During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi and other G20 leaders will deliberate extensively upon key issues of contemporary relevance, including the state of global economy, issues relating to energy, environment, agriculture, health and digital transformation etc.
Official sources said Modi will have around 20 engagements during his nearly 45 hours of stay in Bali and he will hold bilateral meetings with around 10 world leaders.
As per the current program, the Bali Summit comprises of three working sessions at the leaders' level, where PM will be participating. These include the sessions on food and energy security, a session on digital transformation, and a session on health.
During his visit to Bali, PM Modi will also address and interact with the Indian community and friends of India and Bali, at the Indian community reception on November 15.
*With inputs from agencies
