Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Indonesia tomorrow (14 November 2022) for the G20 Summit.
Indonesia on Monday will be hosting the G20 leaders' summit, gathering the globe's most powerful figures together on the resort island of Bali instead of the traffic-clogged capital Jakarta.
Seventeen world leaders -- bar Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the leaders of Mexico and Brazil -- will seek solutions to myriad global crises on the Muslim-majority country's mostly Hindu "Island of Gods".
PM Modi will also be attending the 17th G20 Summit where he will formally take over India's G20 Chairmanship for 2023.
"PM Modi's coming to G20 is important because India is about to take the G20 Presidency from Indonesia, as far as Indonesia's Presidency is concerned, India has continuously provided help to Indonesia, and the Indonesian government recognizes India's cooperation too," said Indian Ambassador to Indonesia.
The participation of the Prime Minister of India in this summit is also important as he has launched the logo of the presidency and website, the envoy said.
The G20 logo launched by PM Modi draws inspiration from the vibrant colours of India's national flag - saffron, white and green, and blue. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India's national flower that reflects growth amid challenges, said an official statement.
According to the official statement, the Earth reflects India's pro-planet approach to life, one in perfect harmony with nature. Below the G20 logo is "Bharat", written in the Devanagari script.
"The theme of India's G20 Presidency - "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth One Family One Future" - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.," according to the official.
The theme spotlights LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), with its associated, environmentally sustainable, and responsible choices, both at the level of individual lifestyles as well as national development, leading to globally transformative actions resulting in a cleaner, greener and bluer future.
During the G20 Summit, India will raise the issues of renewable energy and the digital revolution.
Besides, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders on the speculation in the diplomatic arena that he is likely to meet Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the G20 summit, however, there is no confirmation from the Indian side as of now.
