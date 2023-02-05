G20 posters on Delhi Metro, logos and banners at prominent buildings
India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1 last. Over 200 meetings are planned to be hosted at 55 locations across the country, that will end with a summit in Delhi in September.
Thematic posters hailing India's year-long presidency of the G20 have been put up inside coaches of several Delhi Metro trains, and the DMRC is working on prominently displaying the logo of the influential bloc at all stations on its network.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×