G20 posters on Delhi Metro, logos and banners at prominent buildings

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1 last. Over 200 meetings are planned to be hosted at 55 locations across the country, that will end with a summit in Delhi in September.

Thematic posters hailing India's year-long presidency of the G20 have been put up inside coaches of several Delhi Metro trains, and the DMRC is working on prominently displaying the logo of the influential bloc at all stations on its network.

Many government complexes, public buildings and offices have already displayed posters, banners and standees in their premises, bearing the logo, and the theme of the G20 under India's presidency -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

In November last, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the logo, theme, and website of India’s G20 presidency during an online event.

India’s upcoming presidency of the G20 grouping is a matter of pride and a great opportunity for the country in its 75th year of Independence, he had said after unveiling the logo.

At North Block and South Block -- the Secretariat of the central government -- Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawn that houses the Ministry of External Affairs, Transport Bhawan that houses the Tourism Ministry, and various other buildings, the thematic G20 logo in cut-out form or digitally, have been displayed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The G20 logo draws inspiration from the vibrant colours of India’s national flag – saffron, white and green, and blue. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India’s national flower that reflects growth amid challenges. The Earth reflects India’s pro-planet approach to life, one in perfect harmony with nature. Below the G20 logo is “Bharat", written in the Devanagari script, according to the G20 website.

The theme of India's G20 Presidency is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe, it says.

Delhi Metro too has joined in the spirit and displayed thematic G20 posters, in both English and Hindi, inside the coaches of many trains on various corridors.

The posters carry the logo, theme and image of Modi, and assert that time has come for India's presidency of the G20.

'Now is the time for ambitious and decisive G20', 'Big responsibilities, bold desires', and 'Time for inclusive and action-oriented G20' are some of the taglines in these posters.

"India's presidency of G20 is a moment of pride for the country and the Delhi Metro will surely display the G20 theme and logo prominently on its premises. Work is in progress to prominently display the logo at all metro stations of the network. Adequate branding will also be done on social media channels," a top official of the DMRC told PTI.

The G20 logo has already been displayed on Delhi Metro's official website, he said.

It is being displayed during all official functions of the organisation as well, the official said.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

India has assumed the presidency of the G20 after it was officially handed over to it from Indonesia.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

A luxury hotel in Delhi has also displayed an artwork in its lobby, depicting an elephant, hailing India's presidency of the G20, and its security barricades at the main gate also bear the logo.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.