Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the year 2022 was a very special year for India as the country carved for itself a "special place" in the world. The PM said this while speaking during his last 'Mann ki Baat' episode for the year.
Speaking about the achievements this year, the PM said, it attained the status of the world's fifth largest economy, achieved the record surpassing "incredible" figure of 220 crore Covid vaccine doses and crossed the "magical" export figure of USD 400 billion (one billion=100 crore) .
Apart from this, the country lived up to its resolution of 'self-reliant India' and welcomed its first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and also attained glory in space, drone and defence sectors.
Modi said, "In 2022, the strength of people of the country, their cooperation, their resolve, their vast success was of such magnitude that it would be difficult to include all of those in 'Mann Ki Baat'. 2022 has indeed been very inspiring and wonderful in many ways."
In the field of sports, be it the Commonwealth Games or the performance of our women's hockey team, our youth have shown tremendous potential, the prime minister said.
From Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat to the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi, several such events showcased the true spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' (one India, great India).
As India completed the 75th anniversary of its Independence this year, the country celebrated 'Amrit Kaal'.
"Who can forget the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign organised in the month of August," he said, adding that over six crore people posted selfies with the tricolour.
With India getting the presidency of the G-20 group, he said the country has to take the enthusiasm around it to new heights and make this a mass movement in 2023.
'Swachh Bharat Mission' has become firmly rooted in the mind of every Indian today, he said and also highlighted various efforts to preserve and promote local culture in different parts of the country.
"This enthusiasm of the countrymen towards their art and culture is a manifestation of the feeling of 'pride in our heritage'. In our country, there are so many such colours scattered in every corner. We should also work continuously to adorn and preserve them," he said.
In the broadcast, Modi greeted people on Christmas and for the upcoming New Year and also paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
He was a great statesman who gave exceptional leadership to the country, the prime minister said.
