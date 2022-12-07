Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that gaining the Group of 20 (G20) Presidency for India is a big opportunity. Modi was speaking to the media on December 7, just before the opening of the winter session of the Parliament.

On December 7, the Parliament's winter session will get underway. There will be a total of 17 working days in the session.

The G20 is an international grouping of the largest industrialised and developing nations in the globe. On December 1, India formally took over as G20 President. At the Bali summit last month, Indonesia transferred the G20 presidency to India in the presence of Prime Minister Modi.

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union are all members of the G20.

Given how India has carved out a place for itself in the world, how expectations have grown, and how India is increasing its participation on international platforms, receiving the G20 Presidency at this time is a huge opportunity, PM Modi said.

According to PM Modi, on August 15, the culmination of 75 years of independence, India moved on with Azadi ka Amrit Kaal. That is why the Winter Session is going to be highly significant, he added.

Speaking on G20, Modi said that it would be an “opportunity to showcase India's capability to the world". With such a sizable nation, the mother of democracy, such diversity, and such potential, India has the chance to introduce itself to the world and demonstrate its potential, he added.

(With ANI inputs)