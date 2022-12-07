G20 Presidency ‘huge opportunity’ for India: PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 11:19 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking to the media on December 7 just before the opening of the winter session of the Parliament.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking to the media on December 7 just before the opening of the winter session of the Parliament.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that gaining the Group of 20 (G20) Presidency for India is a big opportunity. Modi was speaking to the media on December 7, just before the opening of the winter session of the Parliament.