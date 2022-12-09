G20 presidency: PM Modi chairs meeting with governors, chief ministers and LGs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a video meeting of the governors, chief ministers and lieutenant governors on Friday to discuss aspects relating to India’s G20 Presidency.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a video meeting of the governors, chief ministers and lieutenant governors on Friday to discuss aspects relating to India’s G20 Presidency.
During the meeting, the prime minister stated that India’s G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase the country’s strengths.
During the meeting, the prime minister stated that India’s G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase the country’s strengths.
Prime Minister emphasized the importance of teamwork, and sought the cooperation of the States / UTs in the organization of various G20 events. He pointed out that the G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of our country.
Prime Minister emphasized the importance of teamwork, and sought the cooperation of the States / UTs in the organization of various G20 events. He pointed out that the G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of our country.
Highlighting the large number of visitors who would be coming to India during India’s G20 Presidency and the international media focus on various events, Prime Minister underlined the importance of States and UTs utilizing this opportunity to rebrand themselves as attractive business, investment and tourism destinations.
Highlighting the large number of visitors who would be coming to India during India’s G20 Presidency and the international media focus on various events, Prime Minister underlined the importance of States and UTs utilizing this opportunity to rebrand themselves as attractive business, investment and tourism destinations.
He also reiterated the need to ensure people’s participation in the G20 events by a whole-of-government and a whole-of-society approach.
He also reiterated the need to ensure people’s participation in the G20 events by a whole-of-government and a whole-of-society approach.
A number of governors, chief ministers and lieutenant governors shared their thoughts during the meeting, emphasising the preparations being done by the states and UTs to suitably host G-20 meetings, the statement said.
A number of governors, chief ministers and lieutenant governors shared their thoughts during the meeting, emphasising the preparations being done by the states and UTs to suitably host G-20 meetings, the statement said.
The meeting was also addressed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and a presentation was made by India's G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.
The meeting was also addressed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and a presentation was made by India's G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.
India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022. The next G-20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of states or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.
India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022. The next G-20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of states or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.
G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.
G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.
It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.
It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.