G20: Second environment and climate sustainability working group meeting to be held from 27-29 March

NEW DELHI :The Second Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting will be held from 27-29 March, 2023 at Gandhinagar.
“The 2nd ECSWG will commence with a side event on water resources management wherein presentations on best practices in water resources management by G20 member countries will take place. This will be followed by an excursion and site visit to Adalaj Vav which demonstrate the ancient water management practices of India and India’s long-standing tradition of conserving its water resources in a beautiful ambience," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.
This will be followed by a site visit to ‘Sabarmati siphon and escape on Narmada main canal’, which demonstrates India’s engineering prowess as the Narmada river’s waters flow through a huge tunnel built under the bed of the river and continues on the other side, it added.
Delegates will also visit Sabarmati River front, to witness the waste water management practices like use of treated water from the sewage treatment plants to replenish the river.
Over the subsequent two days, technical discussions on India ECSWG themes- Accelerating Ecosystem Restoration and Enriching Biodiversity; Promoting a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Blue Economy; and Encouraging Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy will take place.
To review the preparedness for the Second ECSWG meeting, a meeting was held between Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Leena Nandan and Chief Secretary to Government of Gujarat, Raj Kumar.
“Secretary, MoEF&CC also held discussions with head of structures/arrangement for G20 Summit meetings, Mona Khandhar. During the meeting, aspects pertaining to branding, security, venue management, cultural events showcasing Gujarat’s traditions and other logistic arrangements were deliberated. The State Government assured full preparedness for a warm welcome to all G-20 delegates and to ensure that the event is a grand success," the ministry said.
