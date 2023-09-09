G20 special dinner to be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for 170 guests; here's who is invited and who isn't4 min read 09 Sep 2023, 11:34 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu to host G20 dinner, with 170 special invitees including former PMs and chief ministers.170 guests on list of G20 special dinner to be hosted by President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu will be hosting G20 dinner with a total of 170 guests are on the list of special invitees. President Droupadi Murmu will host a dinner on the opening day of the G20 summit in New Delhi on Saturday at a hall of Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the summit. Among those invited for the dinner include former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh, HD Deve Gowda and various chief ministers of different states.