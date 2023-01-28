The two-day inception meeting of the Startup 20 Engagement Group, to be held under India's G20 presidency, will begin in Hyderabad from Saturday.

As part of India's G20 presidency, several meetings and programmes will be held in several places across the nation. G20 is a grouping of developed and developing nations. Startup 20 is an important engagement group in terms of the need to generate more entrepreneurs for a progressive economy.

Also Read: IT, startups may cut up to 20,000 jobs in next 6 months

With its rich background of culture of innovation, Hyderabad stands out as a perfect choice for the location of G20's Startup 20 engagement group's inception ceremony, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant told PTI.

The Startup 20 activities will consist of five events including inception meet, summit and three other intervening events in different parts of India. Startup 20 summit will be held in Gurugram from 3 July.

Also Read: Startup funding in India drops 33% to $24 bn in 2022: PwC India report

Startup 20 stands on three different pillars which include foundation and alliance, finance and inclusivity, and sustainability, said Anurag Jain, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Prime aim of Startup 20 is to create a conducive for start ups by enhancing synergies between start ups, corporate, investors, innovation agencies and other key ecosystem stakeholders.

“The group will also bridge the knowledge gap between the startup ecosystems of G20 member countries and emerging economies through partnerships with enablers such as incubators and government agencies.", said Startup20 India Chair Dr. Chintan Vaishnav. He also added that the group aims to bridge the knowledge gap in startup ecosystem economies of the member countries. This will help in formulating startup friendly policies by the government.

The grouping will also provide a common platform for start ups from G20 member countries to discuss several issues related to their establishment and operation. In addition to discussion they will also formulate an actionable guidance in the form of building of enabler's capacities, identification of funding gaps, enhancement of employment opportunities, achievement of SDG targets and climate resilience, etc. This will ultimately help in the development of an inclusive ecosystem for startups.

(With agency inputs)