G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Several powerful world leaders will descend in Delhi on Friday for three days and discuss on range of issues like economy, environment, infrastructure, sustainable development, etc. Meanwhile, authorities have taken several measures to ease the traffic in the city and have ordered the shutting of schools, colleges, and offices for three days in the city. Besides, Delhi is adorned with murals, statutes, fountains, and plants in streets from where the world leaders will pass by.
G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Nataraja statue made from eight metals installed in front of Bharat Mandapam
The World’s largest Nataraja statue made from ‘Ashtadhatu’ (eight metals) has been installed in front of Bharat Mandapam which is the venue for the G20 summit in the national capital. The eight metals from which the statue has been made are copper- 87%, zinc 10%, lead 3%, tin-trace quantity, silver-trace quantity, gold-trace quantity, mercury-trace quantity, and iron as support.
The statue is 27 feet tall and weighs around 20 tons which has been made from lost wax technique.
The Nataraja statue was created by the traditional Sthapatis of Swamimalai in the traditional lost wax casting process following canons and measurements as mentioned in Silpa Shastra, which have followed in the making of Nataraja since the Chola period, i.e., 9th century AD onwards.
G20 Summit 2023: Guests to be served in silverware and gold utensils
Heads of State and other world leaders attending the G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi will be served grand meals on bespoke silverware bearing intricately engraved motifs inspired from the cultural heritage of India. Most tableware have steel or brass base or a mix of both with an elegant coating of silver, while some wares like plates that will carry glasses to be used for serving welcome drinks have gold plating. Read more here
G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: 'National capital is open during G20 only...,' Delhi Police latest updates
Delhi Police has clarified that the entire city is opened during the G20 Summit only a few parts would remain closed. The police said, "It is once again reiterated that restrictons are only imposed in a smal portion of the NDMC area".
G20 Summit LIVE: A police officer creates caricatures of Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, other foreign leaders
A Delhi Police officer has sketched caricatures of 30 delegates who will be coming to India as part of the G20 Summit on September 9-10.
This includes a total of 30 caricatures of 19 Heads of State, two European Union leaders, and nine other invitees who are expected to attend the gala event here in the national capital.
Delhi Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajendra Kalkal has made the caricatures and placed them at his office in the police headquarters building for display.
G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: IMD to issue specialised weather forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has installed an additional automatic weather station near Pragati Maidan -- the G20 Summit venue -- to provide specialised and real-time weather forecasts in view of the high-level event.IMD's round-the-clock weather monitoring for the summit will begin on Thursday morning.
G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: Delhi Police to ensure round-the-clock security arrangements
The Delhi Police authorities have geared up to ensure round-the-clock security arrangements in the national capital during the G20 summit scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10.
G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Biden expected to discuss multilateral development bank reform
US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to hold a discussion on the agenda of G20, particularly the economic cooperation and multilateral investment opportunities, that stand before it and can be on the American leader's strong desire to see multilateral development bank reform and reshaping, a White House official said. Read more
