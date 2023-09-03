G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro to sell 'Tourist Smart Cards' for visitors from tomorrow. Details here1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 01:33 PM IST
Delhi Metro to sell 'Tourist Smart Cards’ at dedicated counters in 36 stations during G20 Summit.
G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro will be selling 'Tourists Smart Cards' to visitors at 36 stations from 4-13 September. Anticipating the footfall of passengers, the card will be available in two categories--one-day validity and three-day validity cards -- offering "unlimited rides" in the metro network.