Delhi Metro to sell 'Tourist Smart Cards’ at dedicated counters in 36 stations during G20 Summit.

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro will be selling 'Tourists Smart Cards' to visitors at 36 stations from 4-13 September. Anticipating the footfall of passengers, the card will be available in two categories--one-day validity and three-day validity cards -- offering "unlimited rides" in the metro network.

Notably, Delhi Metro sells "tourists Smart Cards' on regular days as well but in view of the G20 Summit, dedicated counters have been opened which would be for people for 10 days starting Monday (4 September).

PRICE OF DELHI METRO TOURIST SMART CARDS: The one-day validity Tourist Smart Card will be available for ₹200, whereas, the three-day validity card will be available for ₹500. This amount also includes a refundable security deposit of ₹50, the DMRC said.

The 36 stations where these cards will be sold through dedicated counters include -- Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Supreme Court metro stations.

G20 Summit: Train services to be affected According to the Northern Railway, more than 300 trains will be impacted due to the G20 Summit to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

The trains have been either cancelled or diverted to other routes or stations temporarily between 8 and 11 September, according to an official statement.

Besides, 70 trains, including Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani, Tejas Rajdhani Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Varanasi-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani among others, have been given additional stoppage stations to minimise passenger discomfort.

The G20 Leaders' Summit will take place from September 9-10 at 'Bharat Mandapam', the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre at the Pragati Maidan.

The stretch of Mathura Road facing the Pragati Maidan has been spruced up and decorated with thematic posters, artistic logos and flags of G20 member nations.

On the opening day of the summit, a 'Culture Corridor' envisioned by the Ministry of Culture will also be unveiled at Bharat Mandapam.