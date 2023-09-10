Schedule for G20 Summit in Delhi: Leaders arrive at Rajghat, lay wreath at Gandhi's Samadhi, then proceed to Bharat Mandapam. Summit sessions and declaration to follow. Traffic restrictions in place.

As the G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi is underway, the Delhi traffic police has issued traffic alert for commuters. As per the Delhi Traffic Police, Controlled Zone 2 has been implemented and consequently buses will not operate on Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan. However, it further added that the buses will operate on remaining stretch of Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards borders of Delhi.

Speaking of today's schedule, currently the world leader and Heads of State are visiting Raj Ghat to may their homage to Mahatma Gandhi. After visiting Rajghat, the leaders will then proceed to G20 Venue Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.

Here's a look at today's schedule: 8:15 am to 9 am: The leaders and heads of the delegations will arrive at Rajghat in individual motorcades.

9:00 am to 9:20 am: The leaders will then lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi. Also, a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs.

9:20 am: Leaders and Heads of Delegations will then move to Bharat Mandapam's Leaders' Lounge.

9:40 am to 10:15 am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation at Bharat Mandapam

10:15am–10:30am: Tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza

10:30 am–12:30 pm: The third session of the summit, called 'One Future', will take place at the venue, followed by the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.