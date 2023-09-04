G20 Summit 2023: Delhi's makeover displaces poor, raises questions on poverty policies4 min read 04 Sep 2023, 11:21 AM IST
New Delhi's $120 million beautification project for the G20 summit has displaced thousands and raised questions about poverty policies.
New Delhi's crowded streets have been resurfaced. Streetlights are illuminating once dark sidewalks. City buildings and walls are painted with bright murals and graffiti. Planted flowers are everywhere.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message