G20 Summit 2023: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is likely to skip the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu due to poor health, reported ANI.

G20 Summit LIVE Deve Gowda along with Former PM Manmohan Singh were invited to the G20 dinner scheduled to be held on September 9. Expressing his inability to join the dinner, Deve Gowda, wished the G20 summit a grand success. "I will not be attending the G20 dinner organised by the Hon'ble President of India Draupadi Murmuji, on 09 September 2023, due to health reasons. I have already communicated this to the government. I wish the G20 summit a grand success," the former Prime Minister posted on 'X'.

Other than Devegowda, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has also been invited to the G20 Summit dinner.

G20 Summit in India on September 9-10

In the upcoming G20 Summit, leaders from across the world are travelling to Delhi to join the summit. Other than leaders, foreign delegates, parliamentarians and ministers in the current cabinat have also come to India. All of them will attend the G20 Summit dinner. A few former senior leaders of the nation will also join the dinner.

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among the key leaders who are going to attend the event in the country's capital city.

Many global leaders will also remain absent from the summit, like Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, China has sent Chinese Premier Li Qiang as its representative. Whreas, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia.

For the first time India is hosting G20 Summit and extensive preparations have been underway to portray India's tradition and strength.

The G20 Summit 2023 will witness the participation of countries like Nigeria, Argentina, Italy, the AU (represented by Comros), and South Africa. Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Japan Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, Egypt, Australia, the United States, Canada, China, Russia, the U.A.E., Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey Spain, Germany, France, Mexico, the European Union, and Singapore.

At the conclusion of the summit, a G20 leaders' Declaration will be adopted which will include leader's commitment to the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministeral and working groups.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.