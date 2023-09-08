Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have also been invited to the G20 Summit dinner, according to ANI news agency report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The national capital is all decked up magnificently to hold the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10.

Read all the LIVE updates on G20 Summit here Meanwhile dignitaries from across the world have started arriving in Delhi to participate in the mega event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among the key leaders who are going to attend the event in Delhi.

Also read: G20 can offer the world direction on climate action This is the first time that the G20 Summit is being hosted by India. Extensive preparations have been underway to portray India's tradition and strength.

The countries taking part in the G20 Summit include Nigeria, Argentina, Italy, the AU (represented by Comros), and South Africa. Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Japan Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, Egypt, Australia, the United States, Canada, China, the U.A.E., Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey Spain, Germany, France, Mexico, the European Union, Singapore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: G20 Summit: Chandni Chowk employs female translators to enhance experience for foreign guests A G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted at the end of the G20 Summit, stating the leader's commitment to the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working groups. India assumed the G20 presidency last year in November, and the next presidency of the G20 will be handed over to Brazil next year, followed by South Africa in 2025.

Security has been beefed up across the national capital, especially in New Delhi district. Markswomen and armed forces have been deployed at strategic locations and enhanced patrolling and intensive checking in border areas are some of the security measures taken by the Delhi Police.

Also read: G20 Summit 2023 Traffic Advisory: Which routes to take to travel around Delhi today Delhi Police is being assisted by over 50,000 security personnel, K9 dog squads and mounted police. DCP-rank officers will serve as camp commanders of hotels where the delegates will be staying. Officials said arrangements have been made so that no infiltration, terrorist act or sabotage takes place during the summit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}