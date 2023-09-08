G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi to hold over 15 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, including with UK, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, Comoros, Turkey, South Korea, UAE, Nigeria, Brazil, EU, and European Council leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with three world leaders on Friday, including US President Joe Biden at his residence. Prime Minister Modi on the X platform informed that he would be meeting Biden, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Friday eve.

"The meetings will give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation," PM Modi added.

As per the media reports, PM Modi will be holding over 15 bilateral meetings between Friday to Sunday.

All these bilateral meetings will be held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit set to be held under India's Presidency on September 9-10.

On Saturday (9 September), Prime Minister Modi is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. He will hold a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. Furthermore, the Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

And on Sunday (10 September), PM Modi will have a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will be having a pull-aside meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He will have bilateral meetings with leaders from Comoros, Turkey, South Korea, UAE, Nigeria, Brazil, the European Union, and the European Council.

Several world leaders have arrived today in Delhi for the G20 Summit. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India's presidency. Formed in 1999, the G20 was set up to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.