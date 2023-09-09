G20 Summit 2023: Padma Shree awardee and UP's famous craftsman Dilshad Hussain expressed his happiness on being selected to set up a stall at Bharat Mandapam during the ongoing G20 Summit.

G20 Summit: Other than a forum for discussion among global leaders, the ongoing summit serves as a platform for Indian artisans and craftsmen to showcase India's art and culture.

One of the stalls is set up by famous craftsman Dilshad Hussain from Uttar Pradesh. Felicitated with the Padma Shree award, Dilshad expressed his happiness in being able to showcase his art at the G20 Summit.

While talking with ANI, he also shared how his artwork was chosen by PM Modi to represent India's culture in Germany. Dilshad Hussain recalled the time when he had set up his artwork stall at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. At that time, PM Modi visited his stall and praised his artwork, he said. After three-four days, he received saying that the black-coloured pot on the stall was chosen by the PM to take it to Germany as gift.

'Will not send any bill, it is my gift to India,' said Dilshad "...We had set up a stall at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow...Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to our stall and he liked the items at our stall...He appreciated our art...After three days, we got a call saying that there was a black-coloured pot on your stall which the Prime Minister liked and would like to take to Germany as a gift...We were very happy," Dilshad told ANI.

After finding that his artwork was chosen to be sent to Germany as a gift, Dilshad his family were filled with joy. He said that the whole colony was elated with the news. When he was asked to send the bill of the ‘black-pot’ for payment by the Indian government, Dilshad refused to send any bill saying that this is his gift for India.

"I said I will not send any bill. Since it is being taken as a gift to Germany. So this is my gift to India," Dilshad told ANI.Other than Dilshad, many other artists and craftspersons have set up their stall at Bharat Mandapam in the ongoing G20 summit in Delhi.