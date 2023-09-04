G20 Summit 2023: From Mona Lisa to Panini Ashtadhyayi, list of 29 countries heritages that will be showcased at venue2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 11:12 AM IST
G20 Summit 2023: At the venue of the G20 Summit, heritages of 29 countries will be showcased, including the Mona Lisa and a copy of the 13th-century Magna Carta. According to the Ministry of Culture, the second level of Bharat Mandapam, G20 Summit's main room, will host an exhibition comprising showpiece artwork from all 29-nation participants in both digital and physical form.