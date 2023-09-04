G20 Summit 2023: At the venue of the G20 Summit, heritages of 29 countries will be showcased, including the Mona Lisa and a copy of the 13th-century Magna Carta. According to the Ministry of Culture, the second level of Bharat Mandapam, G20 Summit's main room, will host an exhibition comprising showpiece artwork from all 29-nation participants in both digital and physical form.

Also read: G-20 Summit 2023: THESE metro stations to be completely shut between Sep 8-10

As part of the 'Culture Corridor – G20 Digital Museum', artifacts in physical and digital formats sourced from all G20 members and invited countries, will be exhibited on the same floor where the leaders' meetings will take place, and they will walk through this "cultural corridor" while moving into and out of the summit room.

Also read: G20 Summit: New park showcases sculptures of national birds, animals from member nations

Here's a list of some heritages that will showcased at the G20 Summit:

1. Panini Ashtadhyayi: This linguistic text that set the standard for how Sanskrit was meant to be written and spoken will be represented by India. Ashtadhyayi (8 chapters) was written by the scholar Panini towards the end of the fourth century BC.

Also read: G20 Summit: Anti-drone systems, 130,000 security officers to guard Delhi

2. Mona Lisa: The iconic painting by Leonardo da Vinci will also be shown at the G20 Summit.

3. Magna Carta: UK's Magna Carta is a royal charter of rights agreed to by King John of England at Windsor on 15 June 1215.

4. Gutenberg Bible: This is the earliest book printed in Germany

5. Coatlicue statue: It is an Aztec sculpture from Mexico.

6. Abrahamic Family House: It is an interfaith complex in Abu Dhabi, UAE

7. Kosode: A short-sleeved garment, the direct predecessor of the Kimono from Japan.

Also read: India’s G20 presidency is a global legacy in the making

A fahua-lidded jar from China will be among the several artefacts to be exhibited at the 'Culture Corridor'.

The G20 Leaders' Summit will take place from September 9-10 at 'Bharat Mandapam', the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre at the Pragati Maidan. According to the Ministry of Culture, the concept of the 'Culture Corridor' is about "bringing the best and the most valuable artefacts" from all the 29 countries in one space which will then signify the essence of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The ministry is also setting up an exhibition representing India as the 'Mother of Democracy', which will "talk about our over 5,000 years of history and how we have maintained and strengthened democratic traditions over these years, an official said.