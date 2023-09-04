India is all set to host the G-20 Summit on September 9 and 10 at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Ahead of the much-anticipated event, Delhi Police Metro unit head has asked the Chief Security Commissioner to close some metro station gates towards the VVIP routes from September 8 to 10.

The Delhi Police have declared the Supreme Court, Bhikaji Cama Place, Khan Market, Dhaula Kuan and Janpath as 'sensitive' areas, meaning that the nearest Metro station to these areas will remain completely closed.

According to a letter sent by the Delhi Police, Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Munirka, RK Puram, IIT and Sadar Bazar Cantonment metro stations will remain completely closed from 8 to 10 September. Meanwhile, other Delhi Metro stations are expected to function normally.

The Delhi Police had issued a traffic advisory last month to regulate the movement of vehicles in the NCR with a focus on public safety and convenience ahead of the G-20 summit.

Delhi Metro to sell ‘tourist smart cards’:

Delhi Metro is planning to sell special tourist smart cards at 36 Metro stations from September 4-13 in view of the G-20 Summit. Senior officials told ANI that tourist smart cards are available on regular days as well but dedicated counters have been set up to sell these cards for a period of 10 days from Monday.

The 36 metro stations where tourist smart cards will be sold include Kashmere Gate, Indraprastha, Chandni Chowk, South Extension, Sarojini Nagar, Chawri Bazar, Chhatarpur, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Supreme Court, ITO, Hauz Khas, Nehru Place, Kalkaji Mandir, Akshardham, Terminal 1 IGI Airport and Karol Bagh.

The one-day tourist smart cards will be available for a price of ₹200 while the three-day smart card will cost ₹500. DMRC says that this amount also includes a refundable deposit of ₹50.

The tourist smart card will allow travellers to take unlimited rides and will come in two variants one-day validity card and a three-day validity card.

