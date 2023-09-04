G-20 Summit 2023: From Munirka to Moti Bagh, check full list of metro stations closed1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 10:04 AM IST
Delhi Metro to sell tourist smart cards for G-20 Summit at 36 stations from September 4-13.
India is all set to host the G-20 Summit on September 9 and 10 at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Ahead of the much-anticipated event, Delhi Police Metro unit head has asked the Chief Security Commissioner to close some metro station gates towards the VVIP routes from September 8 to 10.