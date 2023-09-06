G20 Summit 2023: Here's how Delhi is decked up to host the mega event

28 Photos . Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 11:10 AM IST

G20 Summit: Delhi is gearing up to host the mega e... moreG20 Summit: Delhi is gearing up to host the mega event on September 8-10. Preparations are in full with beautification of the city with plants, sculptures, fountains and wall paintings.

1/28A security officer stands watch in front of 'Bharat Mandapam,' the central venue for the G20 Summit in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

2/28Traffic flows by the 'Bharat Mandapam,' the primary venue for the G20 Summit in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

3/28Traffic flows near the 'Bharat Mandapam,' the primary venue for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, (REUTERS)

4/28The 'Vikas Minar' building is beautifully illuminated in preparation for the G20 Summit at ITO in New Delhi (PTI)

5/28The 'Vikas Minar' building beautifully illuminated in preparation for the G20 Summit at ITO in New Delhi, (PTI)

6/28Illuminated fountains are showcased at NHAI in New Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit. (Jitender Gupta)

7/28In preparation for the G20 Summit, illuminated fountains are showcased near the Cantonment area in New Delhi on September 2. (Jitender Gupta)

8/28People gather to witness a test run of a musical fountain in a newly developed park by the Yamuna River's banks in preparation for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, on August 25, 2023. (AP)

9/28In preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit, a beautifully illuminated fountain graces the area near Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. (Mohd Zakir)

10/28A commuter passes by an illuminated fountain as part of the beautification efforts for the upcoming G20 Summit near Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. (Mohd Zakir)

11/28Potted plants have been arranged along the footpaths near India Gate in New Delhi as part of the city's preparations for the G20 Summit. (HT)

12/28Potted plants have been arranged along the footpaths near India Gate at C Hexagon in New Delhi as part of the city's preparations for the G20 Summit. (HT)

13/28Langur Cutouts have been put on the railings of Central Ridge at SP Marg to scare off the monkeys in view of G20 Summit, in New Delhi, (Hindustan Times)

14/28In preparation for the G20 Summit, a worker is seen adjusting the height of a fountain near the 'Shivlings,' which have been set up as fountains at Yakshini Chowk in New Delhi on September 1. (PTI)

15/28In anticipation of the forthcoming G20 meetings in the city, civic agencies are actively engaged in beautification initiatives. This includes installation of designer fountains adorned with sculptures and the placement of flower pots throughout Delhi. (HT_PRINT)

16/28A security personnel stands near graffiti created in preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit on Lodhi Road in New Delhi on September 5. (PTI)

17/28Artists are adorning the walls of a waste facility with graffiti in readiness for the approaching G20 Summit, near Nizamuddin in New Delhi, on Tuesday, September 5. (PTI)

18/28A scrap iron sculpture resembling a golden eagle, Mexico's national bird, is showcased in a New Delhi park, in preparation for the G20 India summit. (AFP)

19/28A scrap iron sculpture depicting an American bison, the national animal of the US, is exhibited in a New Delhi park, in anticipation of the G20 India summit (AFP)

20/28A scrap iron sculpture of a bald eagle, the national bird of Germany, adorns a park in New Delhi, in anticipation of the G20 India summit. (AFP)

21/28A scrap iron sculpture of a beaver, the national animal of Canada, is exhibited in a park in New Delhi, in anticipation of the G20 India summit. (AFP)

22/28A scrap iron sculpture of a lion, the national animal of Great Britain, is showcased in a park in New Delhi, in preparation for the G20 India summit. (AFP)

23/28A scrap iron sculpture of a federal eagle, which is the national bird of Germany, is showcased at a park in New Delhi, in anticipation of the G20 India summit. (AFP)

24/28A scrap iron sculpture of a Eurasian brown bear, the national animal of Russia, is exhibited at a park in New Delhi, in anticipation of the G20 India summit. (AFP)

25/28A scrap iron sculpture of a Komodo dragon, the national animal of Indonesia, is exhibited at a park in New Delhi, in anticipation of the G20 India summit. (AFP)

26/28Scrap iron sculptures of the Gallic Rooster, one of the national birds of France (left), and a puma, the national animal of Argentina (right), are on display at a park in New Delhi, in preparation for the G20 India summit. (AFP)

27/28A scrap iron sculpture of a peacock, the national bird of India, is showcased at a park in New Delhi, in preparation for the G20 India summit. (AFP)