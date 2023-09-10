International Monetary Fund's deputy director Gita Gopinath on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successfully hosting the two-day G20 Summit in India. She posted a picture with PM Modi on her official X (formerly Twitter) handle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, Gita Gopinath wrote, “Congratulations Prime Minister@narendramodi on presiding over such a successful @g20org. India's message of 'one earth, one family, one future' resonated strongly with all delegates."

She also exchanged pleasantries with President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi during the dinner hosted at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi at the 18th G20 Summit.

In response, PM Modi replied, “Thank you for the kind words. It is an honor to host the G20 summit. Our efforts are a testament to the collective spirit of unity and progress."

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacted with the first Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, Gita Gopinath during Ratri Bhoj par Samvad at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

" @nsitharaman interacts with Ms @GitaGopinath, First Deputy Managing Director of the @IMFNews, at the G20 Dinner hosted by President Smt Droupadi Murmu (@rashtrapatibhvn) at Bharat Mandapam," Sitharaman wrote on X.

The first day of the G20 Summit remained full of heavy engagements for the world leaders here in New Delhi. The US, India, Brazil, and South Africa reaffirmed their shared commitment to the G20, which is to deliver solutions for the shared world.

The opening day of the G20 summit on Saturday witnessed several crucial developments, including the formal induction of the African Union to the group, 100 percent consensus on the Delhi Declaration, a biofuel alliance, and the announcement of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IECC EC).

India, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union, on Saturday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the IECC EC.