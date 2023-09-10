G20 Summit 2023: Key takeaways from US President Joe Biden's India visit5 min read 10 Sep 2023, 01:05 PM IST
After attending the G20 Summit in India, US President Joe Biden on Sunday departed for Vietnam to expand ties between the two nations. Biden will meet Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trọng and other key leaders to discuss ways to further deepen cooperation between the two nations.